Study Suggests Insider Trading Prior to Israel’s Deadliest Attack

A recent study conducted researchers from Columbia University and NYU has suggested the possibility of insider trading prior to the deadliest attack in Israel’s history. The study, titled “Trading on Terror?” examined the trading activity on the US and Israeli stock exchanges and found evidence that a trader may have had foreknowledge of the attack, bet against the Israeli economy, and profited from short-selling.

Short-selling is a trading strategy where an investor borrows a security and sells it on the market, hoping to buy it back at a lower price later and pocket the difference. The researchers analyzed the Israel Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), a popular investment vehicle for Israel, and discovered a significant increase in short positions on October 2, just five days before the attack. On that day, the number of shorted shares on the Israel ETF skyrocketed from around 2,000 to over 227,000.

According to Professor Joshua Mitts of Columbia Law School, one of the authors of the study, the surge in short-selling was highly unusual. It was also highly profitable, with millions of Israeli shekels earned from shorting shares of a single Israeli company.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has denied the allegations of insider trading and criticized the study’s methodology. The head of trading at the exchange argued that the researchers had miscalculated the profits earned short-sellers in the months leading up to the attack.

In response to the criticism, Mitts clarified that the paper had been updated to address the exchange’s concerns. He pointed out that short sellers did earn substantial profits on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange securities prior to the attack, and the Israel Securities Authority’s investigation did not cover the short-selling activity described in their study. Mitts called for regulators in Israel and around the world to further investigate these suspicious trading patterns.

The researchers also compared the short-selling activity during this period to other periods of instability in Israel over the past 13 years. They found that the activity surrounding the attack was “really extraordinary,” even when compared to other significant events.

While the study does not definitively prove insider trading, it raises important questions about the integrity of the stock market and the need for further investigation into potential market manipulation.