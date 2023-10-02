Early Look at the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Unboxing

Betty Davis

Two unboxing videos have surfaced on YouTube, giving us a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of the Made Google event. The videos, posted PBKreviews, show the packaging and a brief glimpse of the smartphones.

While the videos don’t reveal any groundbreaking information, they do showcase the neat packaging of both devices, which includes a USB-C cable, a manual, and a Quick Switch adapter for transferring data from an old device to the Pixel 8. The videos also highlight the different color variations of the phones. The Pixel 8 comes in a shiny gray color with a silver camera bar, while the Pixel 8 Pro features a matte black backing and a sleek black camera bar.

Both devices appear to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, as indicated the lock screen shown in the videos. This is consistent with previous leaks and Google’s past releases.

Rumors surrounding the Pixel 8 Pro suggest that it will feature a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, a 48MP camera with a 5x telephoto lens, and a body temperature sensor. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 might come with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus. Both phones are expected to have AI-enhanced features.

In addition to the Pixel 8 lineup, Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 2 at the Made Google event, which is scheduled for October 4th.

While these unboxing videos provide a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it’s important to note that official details and specifications will be announced Google at the Made Google event.

Betty Davis

Tanya King