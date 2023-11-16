New Article: TikTok Users Spark Controversy with Sympathy Towards Osama bin Laden

Amid the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, a surprising trend has emerged on TikTok, with many young Americans expressing sympathy with Osama bin Laden, the notorious terrorist responsible for the September 11 attacks. The trend was sparked the recirculation of a two-decade-old letter written Bin Laden that criticizes the United States’ government and its support of Israel.

TikTok, a hugely popular social media platform among young Americans, has seen videos discussing and supporting Bin Laden’s letter gain immense traction, with at least 14 million views. These videos have sparked a heated debate about American foreign policy and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Several users have urged others to read the letter and consider its perspectives.

However, TikTok has explicitly stated that videos promoting the letter violate its rules against supporting terrorism. The company claims that the number of such videos is small and refutes reports suggesting that the trend is widespread on its platform. Despite TikTok’s efforts to enforce its guidelines, determining the exact popularity of this sentiment on the platform remains challenging due to its design.

Critics of TikTok argue that the platform’s algorithms incentivize engagement at the expense of promoting harmful content. Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, describes TikTok as an “indoctrination machine” that shapes the minds of young people with little visibility or control over the algorithms guiding their experiences.

It is essential to acknowledge that sympathizing with Osama bin Laden goes against the core values of fostering peace and respecting victims of terrorism. While these videos may represent a minority viewpoint, they highlight the need for education and open dialogue surrounding complex geopolitical issues.

