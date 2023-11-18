Glitter: From Makeup Accessory to Relationship Detective Tool

Glitter, known for its ability to add a touch of sparkle to makeup looks and craft projects, has found a new role as a tool for relationship surveillance. While it may be challenging to remove from skin, carpets, and clothes, some individuals have discovered its potential to detect lies and infidelity, or even exact revenge on an unfaithful ex-partner.

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, have become inundated with videos showcasing the creative uses of glitter. Women, in particular, have embraced this trend, using glitter to test their partners’ loyalty or simply keep a watchful eye on them. One user, Chrissy J, suggests hiding glitter in the passenger vanity mirror of the car. If the partner allows someone else into the vehicle, the hidden glitter particles are revealed when the passenger-side sun visor is opened. The spreading glitter becomes “proof” of infidelity or, at the very least, that someone accessed the car mirror.

However, not all glitter antics are driven suspicion. Some users are employing glitter for light-hearted purposes. For instance, Chrissy J uses it to check if her husband has completed the promised bathroom cleaning or to uncover her sister’s “shoe theft.” These whimsical experiments are done purely for fun, as indicated in her tagline.

On the flip side, there are videos that showcase individuals seeking revenge. Glitter is poured liberally throughout an ex-partner’s apartment, shoes, and garments, often accompanied empowering songs. Users proudly display the effectiveness of their glittery schemes, reveling in the sparkly aftermath. While the authenticity of these videos may be debated, they have captivated the attention of TikTok users.

Glitter, once considered a harmless accessory, has now taken on a new role in relationships. Whether it’s used as a truth detector or a means of retaliation, its ability to stick around for days or even weeks has proven to be an effective tool. So, the next time you encounter glitter, consider its potential beyond aesthetics.