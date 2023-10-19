Concerns Raised Over Construction of Nemadji Trail Energy Center in Superior

Mayor Jim Paine and four city councilors in Superior have expressed opposition to the proposed construction of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center. The project, which is a collaboration between Minnesota Power, Dairyland Power Cooperative, and Basin Electric Power Cooperative, has faced regulatory hurdles but expects to begin construction in the spring. However, some city leaders are questioning the need for the $750 million facility.

The mayor and councilors cite several reasons for their opposition. Paine has had a change of heart due to various factors, including changes within the involved companies and the rapid development of renewable energy and storage options. In his view, the project is no longer necessary. However, Minnesota Power officials disagree, stating that the Nemadji Trail Energy Center is intended to complement the expansion of wind, solar, and storage capacities, rather than replace them.

Dairyland Power Cooperative also emphasizes its commitment to renewable energy, with plans to add 1,700 megawatts, while Minnesota Power plans to add another 700 megawatts. The Nemadji Trail Energy Center is seen as vital in ensuring reliable energy supply as coal plants close and more renewable energy sources come online.

Despite these arguments, concerns have been raised about the location of the facility in Superior. The project has been subject to a 45-day public comment period, during which Mayor Paine and the councilors voiced their opposition.

Sources:

– Rural Utilities Services (revised supplemental environmental assessment)

–