Federal Parties Adopt Different Approaches to Advertising on Facebook Amidst News Legislation Crisis

Since the introduction of Bill C-18, known as the Online News Act, tensions have been escalating between the Canadian government and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. This has led to the federal political parties taking different stances on advertising on Facebook. While one party has vowed to boycott Meta, experts argue that political advertising on the platform still offers unparalleled reach and would be challenging to replace.

The Bloc Québécois has taken the most stringent position against Meta, pulling its ads in June and refusing to spend any money on the platform unless it aligns with C-18. The NDP, on the other hand, has not advertised on Meta since the spring but has not ruled out future spending on the platform. The Conservatives continue to advertise on Meta, using it to boost attack ads. The Liberal Party of Canada had spent money on Meta platforms over the summer, despite the federal government itself pulling its ad spending. Provincially in Quebec, the Coalition Avenir Québec and Parti Québécois have boycotted Meta advertising, while Québec Solidaire and the Quebec Liberals have continued advertising with smaller budgets.

Despite the growing tension between the Trudeau government and Meta, experts argue that replacing Facebook as a dominant platform for reaching voters is not realistic. Meta has accumulated a vast amount of data over the years, making it difficult for parties to start from scratch with a new platform. Additionally, Meta remains a popular choice for interest groups and has spent a significant amount on political advertising itself, responding to C-18.

Although parties may face allegations of hypocrisy for taking a strong stance against Meta while continuing to advertise on its platforms, experts suggest that internal tensions between public rhetoric and electoral strategies are not uncommon. In the midst of this conflict, it remains to be seen how parties will navigate their advertising strategies and whether Facebook will continue to be a key player in Canadian politics.

