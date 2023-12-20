University of Pennsylvania’s Veterinary School at Risk of Losing State Funding

State funding for the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school is in jeopardy due to comments made university president Liz Magill. Several Pennsylvania state senators have announced that they will not approve funding for Penn Vet until Magill resigns. The Pennsylvania House had previously approved funding for the school, but it still requires a two-thirds majority vote from the state Senate to receive the funds.

Penn Vet, the state’s only veterinary school, has a long history of receiving state funding since 1889. The partnership between the school and the state is essential for conducting field testing and monitoring livestock and poultry diseases, among other responsibilities that support the agriculture community.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill emphasized the crucial role Penn Vet plays in providing research and resources to farmers and the agricultural community. However, she believes that Magill’s comments disqualify the university from receiving state funds until she resigns, stating that shutting down antisemitism is necessary.

The dispute over funding for Pennsylvania’s state-related universities, including Temple, Pitt, Penn State, and Lincoln University, has been ongoing, with demands for more transparency from the schools and disagreements over their research and medical services. Penn remains a private school, but it still requires a two-thirds vote from the General Assembly to access funds for its veterinary school.

Lawmakers from both parties are now leveraging the state funding in response to Magill’s comments. Sen. Steve Santarsiero, one of the first state lawmakers to condemn Magill’s remarks, announced that he would vote against funding for Penn Vet until Magill resigns. Santarsiero stated that someone who responds in such a manner cannot be the leader of a respected research institution.

Not all lawmakers are in favor of penalizing Penn Vet for Magill’s comments, however. Sen. Judy Schwank, who chairs a newly formed Jewish Caucus, believes that funding should not be withheld from Penn Vet. While she finds Magill’s comments hurtful and damaging, she does not want the faculty, staff, and students to be punished. Schwank hopes that Magill will choose to resign soon.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s spokesperson stated that he will carefully review any funding bills related to Penn Vet that land on his desk for his signature. The future of the university’s state funding hangs in the balance, with both sides presenting strong arguments for their positions.