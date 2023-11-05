Meta Introduces Ad-Free Subscription Option for European Users

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has rolled out a new ad-free subscription option for users in 31 European countries. Users in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein can now pay a monthly fee to enjoy an ad-free experience on Instagram and Facebook via their web browsers. The subscription fee is set at 10 euros ($10.54) per month for web browsers, while iOS and Android mobile app users will need to pay slightly more at 13 euros ($13.71) per month.

According to Meta, the higher pricing for mobile apps is due to the additional costs incurred from in-app purchases, as Apple and Google take a cut from these transactions. The subscription fees currently cover a user’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, but starting in March 2024, users will need to pay an extra 6 euros to cover both platforms on the web or 8 euros to cover both on mobile apps. Additional charges will apply for users with multiple accounts or profiles.

It’s important to note that the ad-free subscription service is only available to users aged 18 and above. Meta will continue to serve personalized ad campaigns to these users, while teenagers will still be able to use the platforms for free and without ads.

Meta’s decision to introduce this subscription option is a response to changing European regulations. The European Union’s top court recently ruled that Meta must obtain user consent before displaying ads, in adherence to strict EU data privacy rules. By offering an ad-free subscription, Meta aims to comply with these evolving regulations while providing users with the choice to enjoy an ad-free experience.

While the new ad-free subscription is currently exclusive to European users, there is no similar offering available in the United States. Meta’s commitment to an ad-supported internet remains, but they are adapting to meet the demands of European regulators and user preferences.

FAQ:

Q: What countries are eligible for Meta’s ad-free subscription?

A: Users in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein have access to the ad-free subscription option.

Q: How much does the ad-free subscription cost?

A: The subscription fee is 10 euros per month for web browsers and 13 euros per month for iOS and Android mobile apps.

Q: Will the subscription fees cover both Facebook and Instagram?

A: Yes, the current fees cover a user’s accounts on both platforms.

Q: Are teenagers eligible for the ad-free subscription?

A: No, the ad-free subscription is only available to users aged 18 and above. Teenagers can continue using the platforms for free and without ads.

Q: Why did Meta introduce the ad-free subscription?

A: Meta introduced the subscription option to comply with changing European regulations that require user consent before displaying ads. It also allows users to enjoy an ad-free experience.