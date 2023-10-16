Gen Z Dreams of Becoming Influencers, According to Survey

A recent survey conducted Morning Consult has revealed that a significant number of Gen Z individuals would be willing to quit their current jobs to become social media influencers if given the opportunity. The survey, which collected responses from over 2,200 U.S. adults and Gen Z individuals aged 13 to 26, found that nearly 60% of respondents from Gen Z would choose to be social media influencers over their current occupations. On the other hand, 41% of adults said they would opt out of this career path.

Interestingly, 53% of Gen Z respondents considered being an influencer to be a reputable career choice. Furthermore, three out of ten teenagers and young adults mentioned that they would be willing to pay in order to become an influencer. When it comes to the type of content they would focus on, 22% expressed an interest in gaming, while 10% hoped to endorse beauty and skincare products. The survey also found that members of Gen Z were less inclined to be influencers focused on topics such as drinking, home design, politics, and social causes.

TikTok, a popular social media platform, was cited as a major factor in shaping Gen Z perceptions about the accessibility of an influencer career. Ellyn Briggs, a brands analyst at Morning Consult, noted that TikTok’s “no-frills, direct-to-cam and low-editing content” has made influencing seem like a more realistic and attainable career option for many. In fact, the survey results indicated that Gen Z individuals strongly believe that influencing can be a viable profession.

This survey sheds light on the aspirations and career preferences of Gen Z individuals. As social media continues to play an influential role in society, it is increasingly becoming an avenue for young people to pursue their passions and potentially build successful careers as influencers.

Writer: Noah Johnson (he/him/his)

Editor: Nykeya Woods