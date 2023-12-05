TikTok Arrests in Turkey Highlight Concerns Over Content and Money Laundering

Summary: The recent arrests of 13 people in Turkey due to their TikTok posts have raised concerns about obscene content, child abuse, and money laundering on the platform. While Turkey grapples with issues of moral values and social norms, lawmakers are calling for stricter regulations and penalties for platforms like TikTok.

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has faced criticism and legal repercussions in Turkey. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 13 individuals were arrested in the last six months for creating obscene content, profiting from live broadcasts, and sharing online child abuse material through TikTok. Additionally, investigations into 612 accounts are still ongoing.

In response to these incidents, Hüseyin Yayman, Chair of the Parliamentary Commission on Digital Media, expressed discontent with digital networks operating without moral values and disrupting Turkey’s family structure. Yayman called on Turkish courts to take action against TikTok for behavior that does not comply with the country’s culture, customs, religion, and social norms.

Furthermore, TikTok has become a tool for money laundering. The platform allows users with a certain number of followers to conduct live broadcasts, during which viewers can purchase and send virtual gifts. Recipients of these gifts earn money equivalent to their value after TikTok’s cuts. In June, Turkish police arrested 120 people, including influencers, for their involvement in a $137 million money laundering scheme on TikTok.

Journalist Murat Ağırel revealed that the gift system on TikTok facilitated money laundering, with some users exploiting the platform’s refund policies and using stolen credit cards. The Turkish authorities have been aware of these issues.

As Turkey grapples with the consequences of misuse of platforms like TikTok, stricter regulations, penalties, and calls for cultural conformity are expected. With 30 million TikTok users in Turkey, regulating content and preventing illicit activities will remain a priority for both the government and the platform in the future.