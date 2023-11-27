New Measures Needed to Combat Disinformation in Australia

Australia’s code of practice on disinformation and misinformation is undergoing changes as X, a popular social media platform owned Elon Musk, has had its status as a signature to the code revoked. The decision comes after a complaint was made that X did not allow the reporting of misinformation during a recent referendum, raising concerns about the platform’s commitment to combatting false information.

Reset.Tech Australia, a lobby group dedicated to countering misinformation, filed a complaint about X’s removal of a feature that allowed users to report election misinformation. The complaint was upheld, and X was found to have committed a serious breach of the code an independent sub-committee overseen DIGI, the industry association responsible for regulating misinformation on social media platforms.

The decision to revoke X’s status as a code signatory highlights the importance of addressing the issue of misinformation in Australia. Reset Australia has called for legislation that empowers regulatory action against tech companies that fail to fulfill their promises. The incident with X demonstrates a breakdown in engagement and a lack of accountability in the tech industry.

Furthermore, the absence of Australian employees or a press office for X raises concerns about the platform’s commitment to the country’s tech governance and electoral integrity. The lack of response from X to the complaint and the refusal to engage with the sub-committee’s processes are seen as disappointing and irresponsible.

To combat the spread of misinformation in Australia, comprehensive legislation similar to Europe’s Digital Services Act is needed. Such legislation would provide transparency measures and pragmatic regulations to address the limitations of co-regulation. This would help ensure the timely and impactful regulation of tech companies that fail to tackle misinformation effectively.

In conclusion, the revocation of X’s signature status to the Australian code of practice highlights the need for stronger measures to combat disinformation and misinformation. Legislative action and greater accountability in the tech industry are crucial in preserving electoral integrity and protecting citizens from false information.

