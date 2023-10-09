How to Fix Screen Time Not Working on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram

If you’re a parent or an active user who is having trouble with Screen Time not blocking certain apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, there are a few steps you can take to fix the issue.

One possible reason why Screen Time is not blocking these apps is that you may not have set up the app limit restrictions correctly. To ensure that you have set the time limits for individual apps, go to Settings > Screen Time and make sure it is turned on.

If that doesn’t solve the problem, here are some additional solutions you can try:

1. Adjusting Screen Time Apps: One way to ensure that your child is not using social media excessively is removing the restricted apps from Screen Time and then adding them back again. To do this, go to Settings > Screen Time, select the child you are managing (if applicable), go to Always Allowed, and give approval to the apps you want to limit. Then go back to Screen Time, select Always Allowed, and remove the apps you want to block.

2. Change Time Zone Settings: Some users maypass Screen Time settings changing the time zone on their iPhones. To prevent this, go to Settings > General > Date & Time, make sure it is set to Set Automatically, disable Screen Time, and then re-enable it. Additionally, go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions, select Don’t Allow Changes under Location Services > System Services > Setting Time Zone.

3. Restrict Content in the App Store: If Screen Time isn’t giving you the desired results, you can restrict the App Store to prevent the downloading of certain apps. Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > iTunes & App Store Purchases, and select the restrictions you want to set.

It’s important to note that these solutions may require your Screen Time passcode and the device you are locking.

In conclusion, if you’re experiencing issues with Screen Time not working properly on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, there are steps you can take to address this. It’s essential for parents to actively monitor their children’s app usage and set appropriate limits. By following the methods mentioned above, you can regain control over Screen Time restrictions.

