New Article: The Benefits of Outdoor Education for Seventh Graders

Seventh-grade students at Solon Springs School have been enjoying a variety of outdoor activities this fall as part of their environmental education class. The class took a hands-on approach to learning about Wisconsin fish species going fishing for brook trout at Park Pond in Solon Springs. Led outdoor educator Julie Fromm, the students not only learned how to classify and name fish structures and functions but also gained an understanding of the importance of natural shoreline habitats for healthy fish populations.

In addition to their fishing excursion, the seventh graders also participated in Wisconsin’s Great Apple Crunch, an annual event that promotes healthy eating and supports local farmers. The students had the opportunity to bite into locally grown apples from Hauser’s Superior View Farm in Bayfield. Through this experience, they learned about the benefits of eating locally grown foods and supporting local agriculture.

Outdoor education provides numerous benefits for students. It allows them to connect with nature, fostering a sense of appreciation and stewardship for the environment. It also promotes physical activity and develops important skills such as problem-solving and teamwork. Research has shown that outdoor education positively impacts students’ academic performance, social-emotional development, and overall well-being.

