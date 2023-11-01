Exploring Shapes Through Art: Solon Springs Students Showcase Their Creativity

At Solon Springs Elementary and Montessori, students are diving into the world of shapes and unleashing their creativity through various artistic projects. From geometric masterpieces to organic inspirations, these young learners are discovering the endless possibilities that shapes hold.

The 4K, kindergarten, and Children’s House Montessori students have been engrossed in the whimsical world of organic shapes. Taking inspiration from renowned author Eric Carle, they have crafted charming mushrooms, leaves, and even adorable caterpillars. The use of organic shapes adds a touch of enchantment to their creations, allowing their imagination to flourish.

Meanwhile, the first and second graders, as well as the third and fourth graders, have explored the world of geometric shapes through the art of food. With a combination of precision and creativity, they crafted mouth-watering ice cream cones, lemonades, and limeades using only geometric shapes. It’s no surprise that these edible artworks have captured the hearts of the children and left them craving both knowledge and a sweet treat.

In the footsteps of renowned artist Henri Matisse, the fifth-grade students embarked on a journey to create collages of their names using a harmonious blend of both geometric and organic shapes. By watching a short video of Matisse showcasing his proficiency with giant scissors, the students gained valuable insights into the world of shape manipulation and composition.

The Montessori students of E1 (first, second, and third grade) delved into history and discovered the significance of geometric shapes in the creation of freedom quilts. Learning how slaves used these patterns as a secret code to escape to freedom, the students showcased their newfound knowledge crafting beautiful quilts of their own.

Taking their geometric exploration to a new level, the E2 Montessori students (fourth, fifth, and sixth grade) came together to create vibrant boomboxes using a combination of geometric shapes. This project not only honed their artistic skills but also piqued their curiosity for the next adventure—color theory.

Through these captivating projects, Solon Springs students are not only gaining an appreciation for the artistry found in the world of shapes but also learning important historical and cultural lessons along the way. With each stroke, cut, or arrangement, their creativity flourishes, igniting a lifelong passion for art and self-expression.

FAQs

1. What are geometric shapes?

Geometric shapes are traditional two-dimensional shapes such as squares, circles, triangles, and rectangles that are defined mathematical rules and have precise measurements.

2. What are organic shapes?

Organic shapes are free-form or irregular shapes that are found in nature and do not have uniform measurements or angles. They often resemble objects or forms that are living or have organic qualities.

3. Who was Eric Carle?

Eric Carle was an acclaimed children’s author and illustrator known for his vibrant and imaginative picture books, including “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”

4. Who was Henri Matisse?

Henri Matisse was a renowned French artist known for his revolutionary contributions to modern art. He was a master of using vivid colors and cut-paper collages to create mesmerizing works of art.