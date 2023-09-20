Solon Springs School Board Approves Lease and Transitions to Committee of the Whole

The Solon Springs School Board has made significant decisions during its latest board meeting, including the approval of a two-year lease for its Eagles Nest Childcare Center. The lease, with building owner Solon Springs Forward, will commence in December. The board will pay monthly installments of $1,500, while Solon Springs Forward will be responsible for snow removal, maintenance, and ensuring the building meets code compliance.

In addition to the lease approval, the board also voted to transition to a committee of the whole format. This format will allow all committees to meet on the same date, streamlining the meeting schedule. Currently, some committees have not met for three months. Superintendent Pete Hopke explained the benefits of this transition to the board.

The board has left the start date for the committee of the whole format open and plans to implement it for a year. This change is aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring all committees have the opportunity to meet regularly.

During the meeting, several other important decisions were made. The board approved the creation of an information technology director position and job description. They also approved a paraprofessional position to support the project-based learning classrooms. Furthermore, Brian Hill was hired as the new general and vocal music teacher.

The board also voted to implement virtual streaming and recording of board meetings for public record and viewing archives, allowing the community to access these meetings remotely.

Finally, the board discussed possible changes to the school fundraiser policy and reviewed a memorandum of understanding that enables parents and guardians to allow students to transport themselves to games, practice, and activities without district liability.

For more information on these decisions, visit the School District of Solon Springs Docs page.

Sources:

– “Solon Springs School Board approves lease, transitions to committee of the whole” Maria Lockwood