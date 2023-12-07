Solon Board of Education President’s Farewell Meets Unexpected Support

The Solon Board of Education held its final meeting of the year, and it was also the last meeting for President Leanne Jones Moses, who lost her seat in the recent election. Despite her request for her colleagues to not discuss her transition off the board during the meeting, they couldn’t resist expressing their support for her.

Treasurer Tim Pickana started thanking Moses for her outstanding job on the board and her dedication to the students, staff, and community. He praised her honesty, positivity, and energy in tackling the job.

Moses, however, reminded everyone of her request, but Superintendent Fred Bolden jokingly said he was just following orders. Board member Kevin Patton read from a prepared statement, calling Moses an involved and responsible steward for the district. He praised her ability to collaborate and find solutions and commended her dedication to ensuring all students had access to a high-quality education.

Other board members also expressed their gratitude and admiration for Moses. Vice President Julie Glavin kept her comments brief, simply expressing her appreciation. Michele Barksdale became emotional, describing Moses as a great friend and mentor, and thanking her for the knowledge she had imparted. John Heckman reflected on his long-standing friendship with Moses and praised her accomplishments and dedication to the district.

Although Moses had not prepared a statement due to her initial request, she expressed her gratitude and humility in serving the district. She emphasized her commitment to the schools and her desire for all future students to have the same opportunities her own daughters had. Moses wished Moses Abramowitz, her successor, the best of luck and encouraged the board to continue its collaborative nature.

Moses received a standing ovation from all board members and administrators in attendance. Although her time on the board has come to an end, Moses remains a proud community member and vocal supporter of the schools.