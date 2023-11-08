The Issue of Censorship: Tottenham Hotspur Player’s Instagram Account Mistakenly Removed

In a surprising turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon had his Instagram account unexpectedly deactivated, causing speculation that it was due to the content he shared in support of Israel. However, the social media giant Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has clarified that the removal was an error and not related to the player’s support for Israel.

The 24-year-old Israeli international, who had been vocal about his support for Israelis during the Israel-Gaza war, did not post any anti-Palestine material. One of his recent posts featured an image referring to a postponed Euro 2024 qualifier against Switzerland, depicting a bloodstained Israel shirt and criticizing the actions of Hamas. The Israeli Football Association even shared an image of Solomon with his mouth taped, alongside an Instagram symbol, implying a connection between his account deactivation and his pro-Israel stance.

However, Meta, after investigating the matter, has confirmed that Solomon’s account removal was a mistake and has promptly restored it. The social media company has also issued an apology to Tottenham for the confusion caused. A Meta spokesperson stated, “Solomon’s account wasn’t removed because of any content he had shared.” Tottenham immediately contacted Meta upon learning about the deactivation, resulting in Solomon’s account being reactivated within a day.

It’s worth noting that Solomon is currently sidelined with a knee injury and had returned to Israel for personal reasons. The midfielder underwent knee surgery in October, which left him expected to be out of action for approximately three months.

This incident raises questions about the issue of online censorship and the responsibility of social media platforms to ensure fairness and transparency in their actions. Accidental removals of user accounts can have significant repercussions, especially when it involves public figures like professional athletes who use these platforms to interact with fans and voice their opinions.

