Missing Soldier Identified After Incident on Talmadge Bridge

A soldier has been identified after an incident on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah, Georgia, which resulted in the closure of traffic on Sunday evening. The individual has been identified as Spc. Estephan Neilsen, a 27-year-old motor transport operator serving in the Army.

According to the Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield 3rd Infantry Division public affairs office, Neilsen “jumped from the Memorial Talmadge Bridge and has not been found.” The Army is currently unable to account for his whereabouts and has designated him as “Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown.”

Local law enforcement and first responders promptly responded to a call about the incident on the bridge. The search for Neilsen is currently ongoing. Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield are fully cooperating with local agencies as the investigation continues.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) is seeking assistance from the public and urges anyone with information that might aid in the investigation to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Army CID Submit-a-Tip online form at [link]. It is crucial to provide any relevant information to aid in finding Neilsen.

In light of this incident, it is essential to emphasize the availability of resources for individuals facing similar struggles. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line. Prompt intervention and support can make all the difference in such situations.

While the specifics of this tragic event remain unknown, it serves as a reminder of the challenges faced military personnel and the importance of providing a supportive network to those in need. The Army and local authorities are dedicated to finding Neilsen and ensuring a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.