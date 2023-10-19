Peacock and Ski and Snowboard Live: Your Front-Row Seat to the 2023-24 Ski Racing Season

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ski racing season as Peacock and Ski and Snowboard Live bring you exclusive livestreams of the most exciting events. Starting with the heart-pounding Sölden World Cup GS races on October 28th, Peacock will be your front-row seat to the action. Don’t miss a single moment as Mikaela Shiffrin and her Stifel US Teammates kick off the season in Austria.

For Canadian viewers, CBC Sports will continue to offer coverage of all the World Cup events, ensuring that fans across the continent can witness the most thrilling moments of the ski racing season. With these streaming options in place, you can enjoy the race from the comfort of your own home.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Ski and Snowboard Live will also be showcasing the exhilarating races of the 2023-24 season. On November 11th, you can catch the Women’s SL in Levi and the men’s inaugural downhill in Zermatt/Cervinia. Ski and Snowboard Live will be your go-to source for live streams of Canadian races and European events (excluding Austria). Stay tuned for more information on how to access these events seamlessly.

In addition to the races, Ski and Snowboard Live is set to unveil user-friendly phone and TV apps that will enhance your ski racing experience. Early bird discounts will also be available, allowing you to enjoy premium access to all the thrilling races at an unbeatable rate. These fantastic opportunities will make your ski racing experience more convenient and cost-effective.

Whether you choose Peacock or Ski and Snowboard Live, you can now enjoy world-class ski racing like never before. Keep an eye out for exclusive updates from these streaming services so that you can stay at the forefront of the ski racing action. Don’t miss out on the excitement and immerse yourself in the thrill of the slopes from the comfort of your own home.

Sources: Ski Racing Media, CBC Sports.