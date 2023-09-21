Sofia Vergara’s ‘Griselda’ Sets January Release at Netflix – Watch First Trailer

Sofia Vergara’s highly anticipated series, ‘Griselda’, now has an official release date on Netflix. The show, which follows the life of Griselda Blanco, the notorious drug lord of the Medellin Cartel, will hit the streaming platform in January.

The trailer for the series has been released, giving viewers a glimpse into the world of crime and power that Griselda inhabited. The clip showcases Sofia Vergara’s transformative performance as the ruthless cocaine queen, and promises a gripping and intense story.

‘Griselda’ is based on the true story of Griselda Blanco, known as the “Godmother of Cocaine.” She was a pioneer in the drug trade and was responsible for transporting large quantities of drugs into the United States during the 1970s and 1980s. Blanco’s story is one of power, violence, and the complexities of the drug trade.

The series will dive into Griselda’s rise to power and her tumultuous personal life. It will explore the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry and the lengths she went to protect her empire.

Sofia Vergara’s portrayal of Griselda has been highly praised critics who have seen early screenings of the series. Her ability to embody the strength and vulnerability of the character is seen as one of the highlights of the show.

With its release on Netflix, ‘Griselda’ is set to be a must-watch series for fans of crime, drama, and powerful female characters. The show’s January release date will surely have viewers counting down the days until they can dive into the world of Griselda Blanco.

