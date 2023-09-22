New Limited Series “Griselda” Takes a Gritty Look at the Life of Infamous Drug Lord

From the creators of Netflix’s crime hit Narcos comes a new limited series inspired the life of Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian businesswoman turned drug lord. Titled “Griselda,” this show tells the story of a devoted mother with a savage streak and a charming nature that allowed her to build one of the most successful cartels in history.

The recently released trailer gives viewers a glimpse into this gritty crime series. Set in 1970s Miami, Florida, the trailer opens with a group of men dressed in colorful Columbian clothing, gathered around a woman who exudes power. Sofia Vergara, known for her comedic role in Modern Family, delivers a stunning transformation as she portrays Griselda Blanco. Sporting prosthetics and a deeper voice, Vergara becomes almost unrecognizable in her portrayal of the infamous drug lord.

Griselda Blanco Restrepo, also known as the Black Widow or The Godmother, was a prominent figure in the underworld drug trade of Miami during the 1970s. Her narcotics empire made her the first female criminal to become a billionaire. However, her reign came to an end when she was arrested in 1985. Blanco was later murdered in 2012 in Colombia at the age of 69.

This isn’t the first time Blanco’s story has been told. Her life has been explored in movies and TV shows such as the 2018 biopic “Cocaine Godmother,” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys.”

The cast of “Griselda” includes Sofia Vergara in a lead and co-producer role, along with other talented actors from shows like Narcos Mexico and NCIS: New Orleans. The series consists of six hour-long episodes and is set to be released on January 25, 2024.

Source: Netflix

Definitions: “drug lord” – a person who controls a large network engaged in the illegal drug trade

“cartel” – an organized group of individuals involved in the illicit trade of drugs or other illegal activities

“biopic” – a biographical film that depicts the life of a real person

