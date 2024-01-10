Sofia Vergara Flaunts Stylish Looks Amidst Promoting New Netflix Series

Sofia Vergara has been captivating audiences worldwide with her highly anticipated Netflix series, ‘Griselda.’ While promoting the show, the Colombian icon has not only been giving insights into her role as the infamous druglord Griselda Blanco but also stealing the spotlight with her stunning fashion choices.

During her recent visit to Madrid, Spain, Sofia wowed fans in a glamorous sheer black dress. This is just one of the many all-black ensembles she has been sporting as part of her promotional tour for the series. Sofia took to social media to share some of her other looks, including a chic Max Mara and YSL outfit, as well as a figure-hugging Alexander McQueen black gown for the premiere of ‘Griselda.’

Aside from her fashion moments, Sofia also opened up about her personal life during an interview with ‘El Hormiguero.’ When asked about her dating life following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, Sofia jokingly replied, “I don’t know what I want now… A bullfighter?” She further explained that her ideal partner should be around her age, have children, and be handsome.

Interestingly, Sofia’s comments come in the midst of recent reports about the cooling off of her rumored relationship with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. While the two might still go on dates and dinners, they are no longer officially a couple, as confirmed an insider.

It is clear that Sofia Vergara is not only a talented actress but also a fashion icon. Her stylish looks and charismatic personality continue to captivate fans as she promotes her new series.