Sofia Vergara Talks About Her Ideal Partner and Rumored Relationship with Justin Saliman

In a recent interview, renowned actress Sofia Vergara opened up about her personal life and the criteria she has for a future romantic partner. While discussing her role in the new Netflix series “Griselda,” where she portrays a Colombian drug trafficker, the topic of love emerged, and Vergara shared her humorous perspective on finding love again.

Vergara mentioned that following her recent divorce from actor Joe Manganiello, she has certain preferences when it comes to potential partners. She joked on the Antena 3 show ‘El Hormiguero’ about wanting a bullfighter, but clarified that her ideal partner would be around fifty years old like herself, have children, and be handsome.

Despite her aversion to dating actors due to her past experience, rumors have been swirling about a potential relationship between Vergara and Justin Saliman, a doctor based at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Saliman meets the criteria outlined Vergara, being the same age (51) and a father of two children from a previous marriage with actress Bree Turner. The supposed relationship gains credibility as both share common interests in art and culture.

While the interview shed light on Vergara’s playful approach to her personal life and romantic prospects post-divorce, it is important to remember that celebrities’ personal lives are often subject to speculation. It is uncertain whether the rumored relationship with Saliman has any truth to it, and only time will reveal the truth.

Vergara’s candid discussion gives us a glimpse into her outlook on love and relationships. Despite making jests about her potential partners, she remains open to the surprises and unpredictability that life brings. Whether her future holds a bullfighter or someone entirely unexpected, it is clear that Vergara is ready to embrace whatever comes her way.