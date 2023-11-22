Star-Studded Night at the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix

The recent Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix was an event to remember, attracting a star-studded crowd of A-list celebrities and fan-favorites. Celebrities flocked to the private party that followed the highly anticipated race, creating a buzz that reverberated throughout the city.

One of the notable attendees was Colombian icon Sofia Vergara, who had a fantastic time watching the race from the prestigious Qatar Airways suite in the VIP area. She was seen mingling with other stars and enjoying the incredible atmosphere of the event.

Among the crowd was also Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, who was accompanied his longtime friend Tobey Maguire. DiCaprio, a known friend of racing legend Lewis Hamilton, couldn’t resist the allure of the exclusive Wynn Hotel and was spotted there during the race.

Delilah, a popular hotspot, attracted a plethora of stars following the race. Justin Bieber, Jon Hamm, Tyga, and Nina Dobrev were among the famous faces seen at the venue. Kim Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr, also added to the star power. The night was filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable moments.

But the excitement didn’t end there. Pop sensation Kylie Minogue took the stage at the Voltaire in the Venetian Las Vegas, captivating the audience with an incredible performance. Stars like Cara Delevingne couldn’t help but immerse themselves in the magic of the night, creating memories that would last a lifetime.

The event also saw power couples in attendance. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a glamorous appearance on the red carpet at Lavo in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. As they walked the carpet, whispers of a secret poker game taking place inside spread. The exclusive gathering saw the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Colton Underwood, Tobey Maguire, and Cara Delevingne engaging in a high-stakes game.

The Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix undoubtedly provided a spectacle on and off the race track. The convergence of famous faces, high-energy performances, and secret rendezvous created an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation that will be remembered for years to come.

FAQ

Who attended the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix?

The event was attended A-list stars and fan-favorite celebrities, including Sofia Vergara, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Casey Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham, James Harden, Justin Bieber, Jon Hamm, Tyga, Nina Dobrev, Odell Beckham Jr, Zach Braff, Corey Gamble, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Karlie Kloss, and more.

Where did Sofia Vergara watch the race?

Sofia Vergara watched the race from the VIP area in the Qatar Airways suite.

Who else was spotted at Delilah after the race?

Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jon Hamm, Tyga, Nina Dobrev, Odell Beckham Jr, Zach Braff, Corey Gamble, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Karlie Kloss, and more were seen at the popular hotspot after the race.

Which celebrity had a viral moment during the race?

Rihanna had a viral moment during the race, accompanied her partner A$AP Rocky, while enjoying themselves from Puma’s VIP area.

Where did Kylie Minogue perform after the race?

Kylie Minogue performed at the Voltaire in the Venetian Las Vegas, attracting a crowd of stars, including Cara Delevingne.

Who were the power couples at the event?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made an appearance at Lavo in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. They were joined Jimmy Kimmel, Colton Underwood, Tobey Maguire, and Cara Delevingne for a secret poker game.