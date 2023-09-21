Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Sofia Vergara’s Cartel Series “Griselda”

Netflix has announced that the highly anticipated drug cartel series, “Griselda,” starring Sofia Vergara, will premiere on January 25, 2024. The show, created the executive producers of “Narcos,” will consist of six one-hour episodes and will be available for global streaming.

“Griselda” tells the story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian cartel leader who became notorious in the 1970s and 1980s for her lethal combination of savagery and charm. Her ability to navigate between her family and her criminal business ventures earned her the nickname “the Godmother.” The series explores the rise and fall of Blanco’s cartel in the vibrant and dangerous milieu of Miami.

In the teaser trailer, Vergara’s character asserts her dominance, enticing potential distributors with the promise of wealth and success. The cast also includes Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito. Guest stars include Carolina Giraldo (Karol G), Fredy Yate, Paulina Dávila, José Zúñiga, and more.

Vergara not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer. The creative team behind “Narcos,” including Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard, collaborated on the creation of “Griselda.” All six episodes were directed Andrés Baiz.

With the combination of talented performers, a gripping storyline, and the success of “Narcos,” “Griselda” is expected to captivate audiences around the world. Don’t miss the premiere of this thrilling limited drama series on Netflix in January 2024.

– Loree Seitz