Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for New Series on the Life of Griselda Blanco

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for its upcoming limited series, “Griselda,” which explores the life of Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug lord also known as “The Godmother.” The series focuses on Blanco’s reign during the ’70s and ’80s as the leader of the Medellín cartel, responsible for shipping cocaine from Colombia to Miami.

The trailer offers a glimpse of Sofia Vergara, who portrays Griselda Blanco in the series, surrounded men demanding to know who is in charge. According to director Andrés Baiz, Griselda is depicted as a woman initially overwhelmed the male-dominated world around her. However, she evolves and uses her oppression as a means of terror, showcasing her duplicity and complexity.

The creators of the popular series “Narcos,” Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz, have collaborated once again for this compelling story of crime, murder, and strategy. Baiz also serves as the director of “Griselda,” further adding to the anticipation surrounding the series.

“Netflix continues to deliver gripping content that explores the stories of fascinating characters,” said a representative from the streaming service. “We are excited to bring the life of Griselda Blanco to the screen, allowing audiences to witness her transformation and the impact she had during a tumultuous era.”

“Griselda” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 25th. Fans of true crime and thrilling dramas can expect a captivating portrayal of Griselda Blanco’s life, shedding light on her rise to power and ultimate demise.

