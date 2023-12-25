Sofia Vergara Goes Public with New Boyfriend at Holiday Party After Divorce

In a surprising turn of events, Sofia Vergara has officially announced her new relationship with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. The couple made their Instagram debut at Sofia’s family holiday party, just five months after her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The festive photo shared Sofia shows her wearing a stylish green ensemble, with Justin sitting at the dinner table, surrounded other guests.

According to insiders, Sofia is completely smitten with Justin and has moved on from her previous marriage. She is reportedly happy and has no desire to ever see her ex-husband again. Justin, described as charming and handsome, is an accomplished surgeon who has offices in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Unlike Sofia’s past relationships with actors, Justin’s confidence and non-celebrity status have captivated her.

This isn’t the first time Sofia and Justin have been seen together. The couple has been spotted numerous times around Los Angeles, enjoying romantic outings and flaunting their affection for each other. It seems like Sofia has truly found happiness with Justin after going through a high-profile divorce.

Interestingly, Justin has also experienced the ups and downs of marriage. Court documents reveal that his ex-wife, actress Bree Turner, filed for divorce in 2018 after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple agreed to joint custody of their children and financial arrangements in their divorce judgment filed in 2019.

Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello, Sofia’s ex-husband, has also moved on and is now dating actress Caitlin O’Connor. The split between Sofia and Joe was amicable, with both parties expressing love and respect for one another.

As Sofia embraces this new chapter of her life, it’s clear that she’s found happiness with Justin. Fans are thrilled for her and eager to see where this relationship will lead.