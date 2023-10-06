Sofia Vergara Shares Bathtub Selfie from Parisian Vacation

Sofia Vergara, the 51-year-old actress, recently shared a stunning bathtub selfie from her vacation in Paris. The makeup-free snap has garnered a lot of attention from her fans, who are praising her flawless skin.

Vergara has been enjoying her travels after her divorce from Joe Mangianello. She celebrated her 51st birthday with an Italian getaway and later embarked on a trip to Paris. Throughout her journeys, she has been documenting her experiences on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle.

In the recent photo, Vergara can be seen in a marble tub, looking radiant without any makeup. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eyes emojis and compliments about her natural beauty. Many expressed their admiration for the actress and the stunning bathtub she was in.

Vergara’s flawless skin didn’t go unnoticed, and it’s no surprise that she takes skincare seriously. She recently launched her own beauty brand, Toty, and has shared some of her skincare essentials. One of her go-to products is the Solaria Mineral SPF 50+ serum, which she also uses as a primer for smooth and flawless skin.

Additionally, Vergara layers the Ilumina CC Cream SPF 50+ Perfecting Fluid, a color-correcting mineral sunscreen, over the Solaria serum. She also carries the refillable Ilumina CC Creamy Compact 50+ in her bag for touch-ups. These products help her maintain her youthful and glowing complexion.

Fans are excited to see where Vergara’s travels will take her next, and they hope to continue living vicariously through her Instagram posts. In the meantime, they can’t help but envy her relaxing bathtub moment in Paris.

