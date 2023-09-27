Sofia Coppola Signs Copies of Her First Book at Bookmarc Event

Sofia Coppola, renowned filmmaker and director of “Lost in Translation” and “Marie Antoinette,” had a book signing event at Bookmarc in New York on September 17. The event attracted hundreds of fans who lined up for hours in the West Village streets to get their copies of her first book, “Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023,” signed the author herself.

A viral Instagram post shared What Is New York captured the long queue that snaked through the streets, which caught the attention of Sofia Coppola’s father, Francis Ford Coppola. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Francis Ford Coppola sent the post to his daughter and expressed delight in seeing so many young fans dressed up and excited about her book.

During a Chanel-hosted party at Chateau Marmont to celebrate the book, Sofia Coppola revealed that she and her father are both new to Instagram. Although her father is more enthusiastic about the platform, she enjoys the fun of it. Sofia Coppola mentioned that she tries to share content on Instagram that she hopes people will enjoy, such as film references and behind-the-scenes glimpses. She also mentioned that her recent posts mainly focus on promoting her upcoming film, “Priscilla,” starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, which is set to release on November 3.

Overall, the book signing event was a successful and memorable experience for Sofia Coppola. She expressed gratitude for all the young fans who turned up to support her and to share their excitement about her work.

Source:

– The Hollywood Reporter Magazine, September 27 issue