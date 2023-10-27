New Ways to Watch College Football Games in Week 9!

As we head into Week 9 of college football, there are four exciting games on the schedule featuring teams from the SoCon. If you’re looking to catch all the action, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how you can watch these games:

1. Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets:

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 1:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

2. East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins:

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

3. Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts:

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

4. Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs:

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

So, grab your favorite snacks, gather your friends, and get ready for an afternoon of thrilling college football matchups.

