How to Watch SoCon College Football Games This Week

Summary: The college football season is in full swing, and Week 8 brings us four exciting games featuring teams from the Southern Conference (SoCon). If you’re looking to catch all the action, here’s how you can watch.

If you’re a college football fan wanting to watch SoCon games this week, you’re in luck. Below are the details of the games along with the channels on which they will be broadcasted.

On Saturday, October 21, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off against the Chattanooga Mocs at 1:00 PM ET. The game will be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Following that, the Samford Bulldogs will take on the VMI Keydets at 1:30 PM ET. This game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

At 2:30 PM ET, the Furman Paladins will go up against the Western Carolina Catamounts. You can watch this game, too, tuning into ESPN+.

Finally, the Wofford Terriers will be playing against the Mercer Bears at 4:00 PM ET, with ESPN+ offering live streaming for this match as well.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the SoCon college football action this week, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These streaming platforms will enable you to watch college football all season long, including these exciting SoCon games.

Definitions:

1. SoCon – The Southern Conference (SoCon) is a collegiate athletic conference consisting of teams from various universities in the Southeastern United States.

2. ESPN+ – ESPN+ is a streaming service that provides access to a variety of sports content, including live events, documentaries, and exclusive programming.

