How to Watch SoCon College Football Games in Week 7

With the college football season in full swing, Week 7 brings us four exciting matchups featuring teams from the Southern Conference (SoCon). If you don’t want to miss any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the details on how to tune in.

The first game on the schedule is between the VMI Keydets and the Citadel Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. You can catch this game on ESPN+ via live stream.

Next up, the Furman Paladins will face off against the Samford Bulldogs. This game is also scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. Just like the previous game, it will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

The third game of the day features the Wofford Terriers taking on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. This game kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. To watch this game, you can tune in to ESPN+ and catch the live stream.

And finally, the Chattanooga Mocs will be going head-to-head with the Mercer Bears at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. This game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

To ensure you catch all of these SoCon college football games and more throughout the season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will provide you with a seamless streaming experience for all the gridiron action.

So get ready to cheer on your favorite SoCon teams and enjoy the excitement of college football. Don’t miss out on these thrilling matchups that are sure to keep you entertained!

Data Skrive – the original source article.