Where to Watch SoCon College Football Games This Week

As the college football season enters Week 5, there are four exciting games featuring teams from the Southern Conference (SoCon) on the schedule. If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, we have you covered.

Date/Time/TV Information:

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Samford Bulldogs – Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Western Carolina Catamounts at Citadel Bulldogs – Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

VMI Keydets at Mercer Bears – Saturday, September 30 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Chattanooga Mocs at Wofford Terriers – Saturday, September 30 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

If you don’t want to miss any college football games this season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms offer a wide range of sporting events throughout the year, providing fans with extensive coverage.

The Southern Conference, also known as the SoCon, is a collegiate athletic conference consisting of schools in the southeastern region of the United States. The conference sponsors 11 sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and more.

So, if you’re a fan of any of the teams from the SoCon or simply love college football, make sure to tune in to these exciting matchups this week. Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch all the action!

Sources: Data Skrive