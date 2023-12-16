New AI Automation Platform Streamlines Social Media Marketing for Multi-Location Enterprises

Summary: SOCi, a CoMarketing Cloud Platform, has introduced Genius Social, an advanced AI automation tool designed to revolutionize how multi-location marketers create personalized content and engage with customers. Leveraging data aggregation and customer insights from various channels, Genius Social allows businesses to create localized content that resonates with specific communities, while also providing AI-crafted responses for effortless customer engagement. By shouldering the burden of daily social media tasks, Genius Social allows local managers to focus on running their stores, leading to improved efficiency and better overall performance. The platform has already produced promising results during its beta testing phase, with businesses experiencing a significant reduction in social engagement response times and an increase in customer satisfaction rates. SOCi plans to make Genius Social widely available to multi-location enterprises in January 2024.

Title: Streamlining Social Media Marketing for Multi-Location Enterprises with AI Automation

SOCi, a CoMarketing Cloud Platform, has unveiled its latest product, Genius Social, an innovative AI automation tool aimed at transforming the social media marketing efforts of multi-location enterprises. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Genius Social simplifies the process of creating localized content that effectively engages with specific audiences.

With the integration of SOCi’s CoMarketing Cloud, Genius Social collects essential data and customer insights from multiple channels, including search engines, social media platforms, and customer reviews. This comprehensive collection enables SOCi to generate a holistic view of local customer interests, acting as a data scientist and digital marketing strategist for each location.

One of the key features of Genius Social is its ability to develop localized content aligned with brand messaging and regional trends. By utilizing AI, the platform generates compelling content that speaks directly to the targeted community, effectively resonating with the local audience and driving higher engagement.

Furthermore, Genius Social simplifies customer engagement providing AI-crafted, on-brand responses. With this feature, businesses can seamlessly interact with consumers while maintaining consistency across all locations. This automation not only saves time and resources but also improves response times and customer satisfaction rates.

During the beta testing phase, Genius Social demonstrated impressive results. Pacifica Host Hotels, a beta customer, reported a significant decrease in social engagement response time, from nearly four days to less than one day, with an impressive resolve rate of 95%. Kumon, another participant, praised the efficiency of Genius Social, highlighting its personalized responses and inclusion of emojis.

SOCi aims to make Genius Social widely available to multi-location enterprises in January 2024. By streamlining social media marketing efforts and providing localized content creation and AI-powered customer engagement, Genius Social offers businesses a more efficient, effective, and engaging social media presence across all their locations.