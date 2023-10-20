Netflix Releases Teaser for Survival Thriller “Society of the Snow”

Netflix has unveiled a teaser for the highly anticipated survival thriller “Society of the Snow,” directed J.A. Bayona. The film, which represents Spain in the Oscars international feature film race, is based on the true story of the survivors of the 1972 Andes flight disaster. These individuals were forced to resort to extreme measures, including cannibalism, in order to stay alive.

This is the first Netflix film to be chosen the Spanish committee for the Oscars. Bayona, known for his previous film “The Orphanage,” has entered the Oscar race for the second time with “Society of the Snow.”

The film will be released in select theaters across Latin America on December 14th, followed a release in Spain on December 15th, and in the United States and the United Kingdom on December 22nd. Netflix subscribers will be able to stream “Society of the Snow” starting January 4th.

The thrilling film has already received critical acclaim, winning the Audience Award in the Perlak section of the San Sebastian Film Festival. This section showcases highlights from this year’s Berlin and Cannes festivals. “Society of the Snow” received the highest number of votes ever in the Perlak section.

The cast of “Society of the Snow” includes rising actors from Uruguay and Argentina such as Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, and Felipe González. Belén Atienza, Sandra Hermida, and J.A. Bayona serve as producers, while the screenplay is written Bayona, Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques, and Nicolás Casariego based on the novel Pablo Vierci. The director of photography is Pedro Luque.

Viewers can catch a glimpse of the intense survival story in the official teaser for “Society of the Snow.” The film promises to deliver a gripping tale of human endurance and the lengths people will go to in order to survive.

Sources:

– Pablo Vierci’s 2009 book, “Society of the Snow”

– San Sebastian Film Festival’s Perlak section

– “Society of the Snow” teaser