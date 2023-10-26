Twitter 2.0: The Rise of All-In-One Social Platforms

Companies like Meta and Twitter (now known as X) are investing heavily in the development of metaverses and paid subscriptions. These social networks are shifting from an advertising model to one that focuses on creating value directly on their platforms. They want users to pay for subscriptions and transaction fees, rather than relying solely on brands and advertisers. This transition from advertising to a direct payment model can be seen as the creation of a premium version of social networks.

By diversifying their revenue streams and minimizing the risks associated with potential boycotts, social networks are entering a new era. X aims to be the first platform to embrace this direction. The coming years will determine how users react to this change and whether they will continue to use the X app.

X vs. Other Apps: Expert Opinions

Elon Musk, known as a visionary and successful entrepreneur, has faced a wave of dissent since taking over Twitter. While some of Musk’s decisions may seem mysterious, we can only hope that he has rational reasons behind them. His ambitions to create a super app could be revolutionary, but whether it will be a successful multimillion-dollar project or a failure remains to be seen in the coming years.

Users and their activities play a crucial role in the success of such projects. Western online markets are less centralized than the Chinese market, offering more alternatives.

“WeChat is successful primarily in China, where other popular social networks are banned and subject to strict state censorship. In America and Europe, the mentality, political landscape, and business environment are different. Everyone can decide which social network they want to use; there is nothing that is conditioned using a specific one, as is the case with WeChat. While Musk’s platform may offer more in one place, I don’t think it will replace or significantly weaken the user base of other social networks,” comments Jakub Laštůvka, Head of Marketing at Ler Studio, a digital and branding agency.

The Success of WeChat is partly attributed to the timing, as it helped ordinary Chinese people fully utilize their smartphones from the beginning and actively banned competing apps like Facebook, YouTube, or X. We cannot expect such support for one player here, as individual apps often copy the features of others, and Musk’s competition will certainly not passively watch if their user base is threatened.

Nerd and Genius

Elon Musk should not be underestimated, according to Vítek Lustýk, a social media specialist from Ler Studio. “His ability to change the world project project is undeniable. Now he is entering the world of social networks, and it would be more than naive to judge his work right at the beginning, especially when we see the great battle Musk is entering with x.com.”

CEO of Ler Studio, Tomáš Zadák, shares a similar view: “I perceive Elon Musk as the greatest visionary of our time, but at the same time, I take his ideas and statements with reservations. As for Twitter, I am now a fan of x.com. I think something can emerge in his hands that no other social network has achieved so far. The path will be very thorny, but compared to others, Musk has an enormous media aura around him. The idea of one main comprehensive digital platform for communication, payment, and media sharing appeals to me. Just the thought that I could ditch Instagram or Facebook… Maybe we are witnessing the birth of a new digital culture and the demise of certain platforms. Whether it will actually happen, we will see in a few years.”

What Can We Expect after the Rebranding?

There is no doubt that Musk’s rapid pace of changes seems crazy to us. X is now embarking on a journey to become a super app. However, there are many “serious” questions circulating online in relation to the platform’s rebranding. For example, how will tweets be referred to now?

If social networks become more than just profiles and posts, then Twitter (now X) will likely be the first in the West. The concept of the “Everything” app may currently seem unclear, but it will pose a direct threat to other major tech giants. There may also be certain alliances and exclusive partnerships to retain users.

