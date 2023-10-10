Socialinsider Introduces New Instagram Listening Module to Enhance Social Media Strategies

Digital marketers face numerous challenges in the ever-evolving social media landscape. To overcome these challenges and improve their brands’ awareness and sales, marketers turn to various social media tools. However, many of these tools have limitations, providing similar metrics and insights.

To address this issue, Socialinsider, a social media intelligence tool, has launched a new Instagram listening module. This module combines social intelligence, analytics, and listening into a single tool, offering a wide range of metrics and insights at brand and campaign levels. It aims to help digital marketers create improved social strategies.

The unique feature of Socialinsider’s Instagram listening module is its AI-powered insights and benchmark analysis. It provides metrics such as divisions between influencers and individual posts for hashtags, revolutionizing the way brands approach Instagram listening. Additionally, it offers essential listening KPIs such as sentiment and emotion analysis.

With this new module, marketers can gain deeper insights into their social audiences, identify areas for improvement, and make consumer-centric decisions. It allows them to explore cutting-edge AI insights and influencer analytics, providing a competitive advantage on social media.

Socialinsider’s Instagram listening module can also be used as an influencer discovery platform. It displays influencers talking about specific topics, along with their follower base, engagement rate, and collaborations with other brands.

Overall, Socialinsider’s new Instagram listening module sets itself apart from other solutions in the market with its unique influencers data metrics, AI-powered insights, and benchmark analysis. It lays the foundation for a new social media performance audit and research process, enabling in-depth competitive strategy analysis and scalability of social media analytics.

Top global companies, including Booking.com, Rolls-Royce, Volvo, and Mitsubishi, are already utilizing Socialinsider to enhance their social media performance. Marketers can experience the benefits of this comprehensive tool firsthand with a 14-day free trial.

In conclusion, Socialinsider’s new Instagram listening module provides digital marketers with a powerful tool to gain insights, analyze trends, and improve social media strategies. It is designed to meet the evolving needs of marketers in the dynamic social media landscape.

Sources:

– Socialinsider (www.socialinsider.io)