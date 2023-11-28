East-Side Social Tap Drinkery Announces Exciting Partnership with Nortons Brewing Company

The highly-anticipated opening of the new Social Tap Drinkery on the east side of Wichita is just around the corner. As preparations for the grand opening on December 8th are underway, the owners have unveiled an exciting partnership that is sure to delight beer enthusiasts.

Justin Neel, one of the owners of Social Tap, shared the news that the east-side restaurant will be joining forces with Nortons Brewing Company. This downtown brewery and restaurant, founded Dan and Becky Norton in 2018, has gained popularity for its exceptional craft beers. The Nortons will exclusively brew special beers for the new Social Tap, ensuring a unique and flavorful experience for patrons. In addition, many of Nortons’ customers’ favorite beers will also be available at the east-side location.

While the east-side Social Tap won’t feature the Sungrano Pizza menu due to its proximity to Oak & Pie, Neel confirmed that the renowned Wheatley’s Burgers menu will be available, along with other delectable items currently in development. The owners are committed to providing a diverse selection of beers, with Nortons occupying the majority of taps while still featuring other beer varieties.

To streamline the ordering process, Social Tap will continue to utilize its convenient QR code system for customers to access menus and make payments through their smartphones. However, traditional ordering and payment methods will also be available upon request, ensuring that every guest feels comfortable and accommodated.

Looking ahead, Neel revealed plans to introduce an outdoor space in the spring. This elevated patio experience will be located on the east side of the restaurant and will accommodate a similar number of guests as the patio at the Braeburn Square location. With this addition, patrons can look forward to enjoying their meals and drinks in the fresh air.

The opening of the east-side Social Tap Drinkery marks another milestone for the owners, who also oversee the operations of Sungrano Pizza and Wheatley’s Burgers. Their continued dedication to providing exceptional food, drinks, and experiences has established Social Tap as a go-to destination for Wichita residents and visitors alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will Social Tap Drinkery serve the Sungrano Pizza menu?

No, due to its proximity to Oak & Pie, the east-side Social Tap will not feature the Sungrano Pizza menu. However, you can still enjoy the delicious burgers and other exciting menu items from Wheatley’s Burgers.

2. Will Nortons Brewing Company beers be available exclusively at the new Social Tap?

Yes, the Nortons Brewing Company has agreed to brew special beers exclusively for the east-side Social Tap Drinkery. Additionally, many of the customers’ favorite beers from Nortons will also be served at the new location.

3. How can I place my order at Social Tap Drinkery?

Social Tap utilizes a QR code system, allowing customers to access menus and make payments through their smartphones. However, if you prefer a traditional ordering and payment method, you can request it and the staff will be happy to assist you.

4. Will there be outdoor seating at the east-side Social Tap?

Yes, once spring arrives, an outdoor space will be set up on the east side of the restaurant. The patio will offer an elevated experience and accommodate a similar number of guests as the patio at the Braeburn Square location.