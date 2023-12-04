2023: A Turning Point for Social Media Adspend

2023 is shaping up to be a game-changing year for social media adspend, according to a new report IPG Mediabrands’ Magna. The report predicts that global adspend will increase 6% this year, reaching a staggering $853 billion across all media channels. While the overall market has been challenging, the rise of digital formats is leading the way, with a growth of 11% to $587 billion. Traditional formats, on the other hand, are experiencing a decline of 4% to $266 billion.

However, the report highlights that traditional media formats are expected to make a comeback in 2024. Major advertising events such as the US presidential election, the Olympic Games in Paris, and the Euro 2024 football championships are projected to revive traditional media formats.

The shifting landscape of media channels is also evident, with “traditional” advertising sales now accounting for less than a third of all global media spend. This includes linear ad sales of broadcasters, publishers, and out-of-home (OOH) media owners, as well as their digital counterparts.

Television, still the largest sector in global advertising, is predicted to shrink 6% this year to $158 billion. Publishing will also experience a decline of 5% to $45 billion. Audio ad revenue is expected to decrease 2% to $29 billion, while OOH is set to recover from the effects of the pandemic and grow 7% to $32 billion.

The report highlights the dominance of digital video, with a projected net advertising revenue of $70 billion this year, comprising nearly 44% of traditional TV’s revenue. Keyword search remains the most popular ad format, set to reach the $300 billion milestone with a 9% increase.

One standout area of growth is social media advertising, particularly on platforms like Meta and TikTok, which are poised for a 15% increase in ad spend, totaling $182 billion. Short-form video advertising on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch is also anticipated to experience a significant boost, with a 9% increase to $70 billion.

Vincent Létang, the executive vice-president for Global Market Research at Magna, emphasized the recovery of global adspend in the second half of 2022. Létang attributes this recovery to improved economic conditions and the stabilization of inflation, which primarily benefit pure-play digital advertising formats.

In terms of regional markets, India is predicted to be the highest-growing market in 2023, with a 12% increase to $14 billion. China is also set to recover faster than expected, with a projected increase of 10% to $152 billion. In contrast, Northern European markets, including the UK, are experiencing slower growth rates.

Looking ahead to 2024, the report forecasts continued growth in pharma marketing due to factors such as population aging, competition, and the launch of new drugs. Government and political adspend are expected to increase, driven general elections in countries where political campaigns are allowed on television, such as Mexico, India, and the US.

On the flip side, the media and entertainment sector will face challenges due to a lower-than-usual volume of US shows and movies being released in 2024, resulting from Hollywood strikes in 2023. Betting brands also face risks with potential tightening regulations in Europe, particularly in Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

As 2023 unfolds, the world of advertising continues to undergo significant transformations. Social media adspend is at the forefront, propelled evolving consumer behavior and technological advancements. Advertisers must adapt to these changes to unlock the full potential of their campaigns and maximize their reach in an increasingly digital world.

