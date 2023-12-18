Job Opportunity: Social Media Manager at RISING Festival

Are you a creative and tech-savvy individual with a passion for the arts? RISING Festival is seeking a Social Media Manager to take charge of our social channels and festival documentation. This dynamic role requires someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and can effortlessly manage multiple social media platforms and project management tools.

As the Social Media Manager, you will play a vital role in curating and creating engaging content that connects with our audience. Your understanding of the marketing mix will enable you to strategize and execute campaigns that maximize impact and reach. With your excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, and ability to meet deadlines, you will ensure seamless coordination of social media activities throughout the festival.

To apply for this exciting opportunity, please click on the link below and submit your resume along with a cover letter that addresses the key responsibilities described in the position description. We will begin shortlisting candidates and conducting interviews in mid-January, so don’t miss out on this chance to join our team.

Applications will close at 6 pm on Sunday, January 7th.

To apply, visit: https://rising.melbourne/jobs

To view the complete position description, click here: https://static.rising.melbourne/media/Jobs/2024/2024-RISING-Position-Description%E2%80%94Social-Specialist.pdf

Join RISING Festival and be a part of an incredible team that celebrates the arts and creates memorable experiences for our audience. Apply now and let your social media expertise shine!