Millions of Supplemental Security Income Recipients to Receive Additional December Payment

Millions of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients can expect an additional monthly payment in December, providing some financial relief just in time for the holiday season. The second payment, issued to beneficiaries due to a scheduling quirk that occurs multiple times a year, will be sent out in 20 days, on Friday, December 29th.

Unlike the usual monthly payment, this bonus December payment is a result of a unique circumstance where the first day of the following month falls on a weekend or holiday. This quirk has resulted in double payments in several months this year, and will not occur in January.

Eligible recipients can expect varying payment amounts, depending on how they file. Individuals who file as individuals will receive a payment rate of $914 per month. For eligible couples, the monthly payment rate is $1,371. Essential persons who reside with a beneficiary and provide them with necessary care will receive a payment of $458 per month.

To qualify for these additional payments, recipients must meet certain criteria. They must be at least 65 years old and meet specific financial requirements. However, individuals below the age of 65, including children, may also be eligible if they have a severe physical or mental disability that significantly limits their daily activities or is expected to result in death.

Recipients should note that not everyone will receive the maximum payment amount. The Social Security Administration provides a personalized estimate through their calculator, allowing beneficiaries to ascertain the amount they can expect. Furthermore, it is worth highlighting that the monthly benefit is expected to increase 3.2% next year, according to the administration.

Since its inception in January 1974, SSI payments have been crucial in providing financial support to those in need. Over the years, payment rates have seen adjustments to account for the cost of living. This ongoing commitment aims to alleviate financial burdens and improve the quality of life for individuals and families.