Exploring the Impact of Real Name Disclosure Policies on Influencers in China

In a recent move to promote transparency and accountability, several popular social media platforms in China have announced their intention to display the real names of influencers with a substantial following. WeChat, Douyin, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu (RED), Bilibili, and Toutiao are among the platforms that have taken this step, and they will begin implementing this policy for influencers with over 500,000 followers on their profile pages. WeChat, Xiaohongshu, and Kuaishou will first pilot this approach with accounts that have over 1 million followers.

This development follows closely on the heels of Weibo, another prominent social media platform, which started requiring users with more than 1 million followers to disclose their true identities. The threshold is expected to drop to half a million followers in the near future. While most platforms limit the real-name rules to influencers working in specific areas such as current affairs, military, finance, law, or medicine, there are minor variations between platforms. Non-compliance with these rules could result in limited traffic and reduced income for users.

Initially, there were concerns about privacy implications raised these real name display policies. However, the scope of these policies has gradually expanded to encompass almost all major social platforms. Interestingly, there have been reports of influencers intentionally reducing their follower count to circumvent the requirement of disclosing their real names—this is in response to Weibo’s initial announcement. Zhang Yi, the founder and chief analyst of market consultancy firm iiMedia, believes that these rules will ultimately have a positive impact enhancing community regulation and governance on these platforms.

These policies have emerged against the backdrop of the ongoing campaign the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to foster a healthier online ecosystem. The campaign serves multiple purposes, including shielding private enterprises from the dangers of fake news, rumors, and slander. By implementing real-name disclosure, the platforms are actively combating these issues. Importantly, this initiative aligns with the recent support for the private sector demonstrated in the form of new legal guidelines introduced China’s highest court.

FAQ

1. Why are social media platforms in China implementing real name disclosure policies?

These policies are being implemented to promote transparency, accountability, and to combat the spread of fake news, rumors, and slander. By displaying the real names of influencers, platforms aim to create a healthier online ecosystem and protect private enterprises.

2. Which platforms are implementing these policies?

Popular social media platforms such as WeChat, Douyin, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu (RED), Bilibili, and Toutiao have announced their intent to display the real names of influencers with a significant following on their profile pages.

3. How do these policies affect influencers?

Influencers with a large following will be required to disclose their real names. Failure to comply with these rules could result in limited traffic and reduced income for users.

4. What is the significance of the Cyberspace Administration of China’s campaign?

The campaign aims to create a healthier online ecosystem protecting private enterprises from fake news, rumors, and slander. The real-name disclosure policy is a part of this broader initiative.

5. How does the private sector benefit from these policies?

The real-name disclosure policies provide a layer of protection for private enterprises minimizing the spread of fake news, rumors, and slander. This, in turn, promotes a more trustworthy online environment.