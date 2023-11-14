MeWe Successfully Migrates Users to Web3, Demonstrating Seamless Integration with Frequency Blockchain

Social networking app MeWe has accomplished a significant feat seamlessly migrating approximately 170,000 of its users to the Web3 platform. This achievement was made possible through the integration of the Frequency blockchain, as announced MeWe in an email shared with CoinDesk.

In April 2023, during the Consensus conference, MeWe had revealed its plans to adopt the Polkadot parachain Frequency. The goal was to provide its 20 million users with self-sovereign blockchain-based identities, empowering them with greater control over their digital rights and data.

Frequency, which originated from the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), enables applications to offer Web3 functionalities to their user base. The development of DSNP was supported Project Liberty, a non-profit organization backed real estate billionaire Frank McCourt. Project Liberty aims to disrupt the Web2 social-network paradigm dominated platforms like Facebook and Twitter (formerly X).

Frank McCourt, expressing his appreciation for MeWe’s progressive approach, stated that the platform sets an example for the industry on how to effortlessly integrate Web3 advantages into the user experience without causing disruptions.

In conclusion, MeWe’s successful migration of users to Web3 demonstrates the potential for platforms to embrace the benefits of decentralized identities, granting users greater control over their digital lives. The partnership with Frequency and the underlying DSNP technology showcases the ongoing efforts to revolutionize the social networking landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Web3?

Web3 refers to the next iteration of the internet that is decentralized, transparent, and built on blockchain technology. It aims to empower individuals granting them increased control over their data and digital identities.

Who is Frank McCourt?

Frank McCourt is a billionaire real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist with a strong interest in disrupting the current social-networking paradigm. Through his involvement with Project Liberty, he supports initiatives that promote decentralized technologies and give users the power to protect their digital rights.

What is the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP)?

The Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP) is a technology designed to enable applications to offer Web3 features to their users. It forms the foundation of Frequency, the Polkadot parachain adopted MeWe. DSNP was developed Project Liberty to challenge the centralized nature of traditional social networks and provide users with more control over their digital experiences.