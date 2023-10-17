The Harmful Side of the Natural Beauty Trend

In the age of social media and celebrity influence, our perceptions of beauty are constantly changing. The latest trend that has been gaining attention is the natural, clean, “vanilla-girl” aesthetic. This new emphasis on minimalistic beauty is presented as a celebration of natural beauty itself. However, there are harmful aspects to this trend that need to be addressed.

One issue with the natural beauty trend is that it is exclusionary and limited to a specific aesthetic. Social media fails to recognize that there are different types of natural beauty, and the dominant portrayal is often young, Euro-centric, and dainty. This narrow representation leaves out the diversity of beauty that exists in the world.

Even in the realm of fashion, the pressure to be thin is prevalent. Body types come in and out of trend, and currently, there is a focus on being as thin as possible. Celebrities like the Kardashians have traded their curvy bodies for a thinner frame, and the return of the “heroine chic” look has been reported. This obsession with thinness diminishes the progress made in body positivity and promotes the idea that one must change their body to fit clothes, rather than the other way around.

Skincare has also followed suit, with an emphasis on achieving flawless, natural-looking skin. The expectation is that one’s skin should look as if they are wearing no makeup, free of imperfections. However, there is often pressure to follow a time-consuming and expensive skincare routine to achieve this look. This can be burdensome for many people who do not have the means or time to invest in such routines.

While celebrating natural beauty is a positive concept, it is important to acknowledge the harmful aspects of this trend. The focus on a specific type of natural beauty and the pressure to conform to unrealistic standards can be damaging to individuals’ self-esteem and body image. It is essential to promote inclusivity and diversity when discussing beauty.

Sources:

– Her Campus at TCNJ chapter