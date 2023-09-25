The Influence of Social Media on Young Women’s Attitudes Towards Cosmetic Surgery

Social media has a powerful influence on young women’s views towards cosmetic surgery, according to a recent study conducted the University of South Australia. The study surveyed 238 young Australian women and found that those who regularly engage with social media platforms were more self-critical and open to considering cosmetic procedures. Shockingly, 54% of participants admitted to considering undergoing cosmetic surgery in the future.

The research highlights the urgent need for promoting realistic body image on popular social media platforms. It also identified a correlation between high social media use and acceptance of cosmetic surgery, with an over-identification of perceived flaws as the primary predictor. The study also revealed that even after undergoing cosmetic surgery, less than 40% of women felt satisfied with their bodies post-surgery.

Cosmetic surgery has become increasingly popular in recent years, with the number of procedures almost doubling from 2010 to 2018. Today, nearly 38% of the adult population in Australia is considering cosmetic surgery in the next 10 years.

It is important to understand the detrimental effects of social media on young women’s body perceptions and attitudes towards cosmetic surgery. The study also investigated the role of self-compassion in altering this relationship. Self-compassion refers to accepting flaws with neutrality and being kinder and more understanding towards oneself.

The study found that young women who over-identify with personal attributes that they perceive as unattractive are more likely to feel bad about themselves. Despite recognizing this, they are unable to break away from these negative thoughts. Over-identification was found to be the most important predictor of positive attitudes towards cosmetic surgery.

This research emphasizes the need for clinicians to address underlying self-compassion concerns in young women who are interested in cosmetic surgery. It is crucial to promote a healthy body image and counter potentially harmful appearance-related content on social media platforms. By doing so, young women can make informed decisions about their bodies and feel content in their own skin.

Source: University of South Australia – Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science

