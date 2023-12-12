Tineke Younger: America’s Rising Star in the Food Industry

Summary: Tineke Younger, also known as Tini, has become a sensation in the world of food creation. Starting with viral TikTok videos, Tini’s relatability and authentic recipes have attracted millions of followers across various social media platforms. Tini’s success has led to brand partnerships, and her future looks promising as she continues to inspire others in the kitchen.

Tineke Younger, a 22-year-old culinary enthusiast, discovered her passion for cooking while attending a local technical center in 2019. She was immediately captivated the culinary world and decided to share her recipes online, which eventually catapulted her to fame.

One of Tini’s most noteworthy achievements is her viral Holiday Mac n’ Cheese recipe, which garnered over 70 million views, 8.8 million likes, and 50,000 comments on TikTok alone. This level of engagement surpasses that of major food networks in a month. Tini’s simplicity and relatability have caught the attention of millions, leading to significant growth across her social media platforms.

With a TikTok following of 5.9 million and continuous growth, Tini has also amassed 835,000 followers on Facebook and 709,000 on Instagram. Her YouTube show, “From Scratch with Tini,” hosted on Gordon Ramsey’s Bite platform, has achieved over 1 million views to date.

Tini’s success lies in her genuine approach to cooking. She shares authentic recipes and offers insightful tips and tricks that resonate with her audience. Tini values her followers, stating, “They live like me, they look like me, and they want to upgrade what they do in the kitchen for a reasonable cost.” Her culinary influence extends beyond the kitchen, as she inspires men and women to use food as a means of bringing happiness and spending quality time with loved ones.

As Tini’s online community continues to grow, she has collaborated with both major and independent brands, including Tabasco, Bloom, Hello Fresh, OLIPOP, and Pepper the App. These partnerships not only demonstrate Tini’s influence but also open doors for long-term collaborations, where she can create content for brand and social media accounts.

Evan Morgenstein, CEO of The Digital Renegades, Tini’s representative, highlights the evolving landscape for food creators. Brands are now seeking long-term partnerships with creators like Tini, utilizing their viral content to generate massive traffic and reach millions of viewers.

With her culinary expertise and loyal following, Tini’s future looks incredibly bright. Her authentic approach and relatability continue to inspire others in the kitchen and beyond. For companies or brands interested in partnering with Tini, they can reach out to Evan Morgenstein, the CEO of The Digital Renegades.