The Detriments of Consuming Unsreened Social Media Content

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: A Balancing Act

A recent seminar organized Thammasat University’s Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication explored the state of social media “overload” and shed light on the potential harms of unscreened social media consumption. The seminar highlighted that social media can prove to be more of a bane than a boon if the information it carries penetrates too deep and compromises one’s psychological defenses.

Experts and speakers at the seminar, including representatives from the younger generation, discussed the impact of social media on mental health and well-being. It was noted that social media has been both exploited and experienced young people across various demographics. Those belonging to “Generation Alpha” were found to be particularly susceptible to the addictive nature of smart devices and prolonged online engagement.

The emotional roller-coaster of social media use or overuse can have long-lasting psychological impacts. Individuals who spend more time on screens than medically advised, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, are at a higher risk. Excessive social media exposure has been linked to depression, anxiety, cyberbullying, and unhealthy competition. The “fear of missing out” (FOMO) has also contributed to harmful trends among young people, such as vaping and materialism.

However, it’s not all bad news. Some speakers at the seminar emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance and developing digital literacy and emotional resilience. They highlighted the need to be cautious of comparing oneself to others on social media and to use it for positive purposes.

The seminar also featured discussions with members of Generation Z who shared their experiences with social media and how they try to navigate the surreal world and reality. They stressed the need to check information wisely and use it for positive purposes. They also emphasized the importance of not letting negative comments or comparisons affect one’s mental health.

Ultimately, the impact of social media on mental health is a balancing act. It is crucial for individuals to be selective with the information they consume, discard what is not attention-worthy, and consume online content with caution and moderation. By cultivating digital literacy, emotional resilience, and self-awareness, one can harness the benefits of social media while protecting their mental well-being.