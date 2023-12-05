Analysis Reveals Twitter’s Lack of Cooperation in Irish Riots

Following the recent riots in Dublin, Ireland, Twitter has been accused of failing to engage with local authorities to take down provocative content related to the disturbances. Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee claimed that while all other social media platforms actively cooperated with the Gardaí to remove inflammatory material, Twitter, or rather X as it is now known, did not. This lack of cooperation has sparked criticism and calls for action to hold social media companies accountable.

In response to the accusations, X’s global government affairs account released a statement stating that they had taken action on over 1,230 pieces of content in accordance with their rules regarding the riots. Despite this, Minister McEntee still expressed her desire to engage with the company on their plans for the future.

The Irish Government recently won a vote of confidence in Minister McEntee, securing their position a significant majority. However, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald strongly criticized McEntee, claiming that she had failed in her responsibilities as a result of the Dublin stabbing attack and subsequent violent riot.

The incident involved a knife attack near a school, resulting in a critical injury to a five-year-old girl and additional injuries to two other children. A courageous woman in her 30s, described as heroic for her attempts to protect the children during the attack, was also seriously injured. The suspect believed to be connected to the case is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The riot that followed the attack caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, estimated to be worth tens of millions of euros. X asserts that they met with the social media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, on November 24, a day after the riot, to discuss their response. However, they claim that formal requests from the Gardaí were not received until November 27, to which X promptly responded.

The controversy surrounding Twitter’s lack of cooperation with Irish authorities highlights the ongoing issue of social media companies and their responsibility to combat the spread of harmful content. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of regulations and the need for greater accountability in the digital sphere.