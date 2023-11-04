New Online Age: The Challenges of Social Media and Sub Judice Laws

In the age of social media, the spread of information has become instantaneous and pervasive. As soon as news breaks, people take to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to share their thoughts and opinions. But what happens when these discussions intersect with legal cases and the concept of sub judice?

The recent case of Baby Ru, a toddler who tragically lost his life due to blunt force trauma, highlights the challenges posed social media in relation to sub judice laws. As news of the incident emerged, various individuals connected to the case began trading claims and accusations online. The child’s mother even went as far as labeling it a “murder.” However, such public discussions and the identification of potential individuals involved can be problematic, as they may prejudice a fair trial.

According to lawyer Marie Taylor-Cyphers, sharing such claims on social media can potentially lead to defamation. However, she acknowledges that disadvantaged and grieving families are unlikely to take legal action. She emphasizes that while there are laws in place to address harmful digital communications, the enforcement and effectiveness of these laws on social media platforms can be questionable.

Australian media expert Johan Lidberg believes that Baby Ru’s case could prompt a review of sub judice laws in New Zealand. Lidberg asserts that social media claims influencing legal cases are not unique to this particular incident, but rather a global issue that demands attention. He recalls a similar situation in Australia where public comments on Facebook posed a serious risk of prejudicing a trial.

The rise of social media has made everyone with a smart device a potential publisher. As such, Lidberg suggests that media literacy should be taught to children from their first year of school to prevent vulnerable individuals, like Baby Ru’s family, from being exploited.

When it comes to reporting on legal cases, ethics and caution should play a significant role. Lidberg urges media professionals to weigh the public interest against the potential impact on court proceedings. Naming protocols, especially in inflammatory cases like Baby Ru’s, should be subjected to heavier restrictions to protect the privacy and fair trial rights of those involved.

Ultimately, the responsibility lies in the hands of journalists to make informed decisions and adhere to ethical codes of conduct. However, as social media continues to play a significant role in shaping public opinion, the challenges of navigating sub judice laws in the online age persist.

