Social Media and the Challenges of Reporting on Criminal Cases

In the age of social media, the landscape of reporting on criminal cases has become increasingly complex. The recent case of toddler Ruthless-Empire, who suffered a tragic death, highlights the challenges faced journalists and the potential consequences of posting on social media during an active police investigation.

The aftermath of Baby Ru’s death saw various claims and accusations being circulated on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The child’s mother labeled it as “murder,” while another woman faced wrongful accusations and responded making her own claims. However, the publication of such claims and the identification of those involved can pose significant problems.

Lawyer Marie Taylor-Cyphers emphasizes that publishing such claims on social media could lead to defamation issues and potentially prejudice a fair trial. While legal recourse exists through laws such as the Harmful Digital Communications Act, taking action in disadvantaged and grieving families is unlikely. Furthermore, the proliferation of such claims on social media can also impact the right to a fair trial, as potential jurors may be influenced what they have read.

Australian media expert Johan Lidberg suggests that the Baby Ru case could prompt a review of sub judice laws in New Zealand. He argues that this is not a unique issue and that social media claims affecting criminal cases are a global concern. Lidberg recalls a similar situation in Australia where public comments on a Facebook page bordered on sub judice, forcing the police to intervene.

The widespread accessibility of social media platforms makes it crucial for individuals to exercise media literacy and ethical judgment when posting online. Lidberg believes that every child should be taught media literacy from a young age to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, such as Baby Ru’s family. He suggests that decision-makers should prioritize ethics and consider the potential consequences of their online posts.

The challenges extend beyond the ethical considerations of posting on social media. Criminal Bar Association president Chris Wilkinson-Smith highlights the legal implications, such as the risk of contempt of court charges. He also notes that defendants who post about a crime prior to their arrest can inadvertently harm their own case, as social media data can be used against them during the investigation.

Overall, reporting on criminal cases in the digital age requires a delicate balance between the public’s right to know and the potential harm that can be inflicted. As social media continues to evolve, it is essential for journalists, individuals, and legal systems to adapt and navigate this complex landscape responsibly.

FAQ

1. What are sub judice rules?

Sub judice rules refer to legal guidelines that prohibit journalists from reporting anything that may prejudice a fair trial, especially when a person has been arrested or is likely to be imminently arrested. These rules aim to safeguard the right to a fair trial.

2. Can social media claims impact the outcome of a trial?

Yes, social media claims can potentially impact the outcome of a trial. Jurors may be influenced information they have read on social media, and this can prejudice their judgment. It is important for potential jurors to remain impartial and base their decision solely on the evidence presented during the trial.

3. How can social media posts be taken down if they are prejudicial?

Taking down prejudicial social media posts can be a cumbersome process, particularly if the platform is based overseas. The court has the power to order the removal of such items, but it may require coordination with relevant authorities and platforms to enforce the removal.

4. How can individuals exercise media literacy?

Individuals can exercise media literacy critically evaluating the information they consume and considering the credibility and sources of the content. It is essential to question and verify information before accepting it as truth. Additionally, individuals should be mindful of the potential consequences of their own online posts and consider the ethical implications.

[Source](source)